Is this a Prime Time To acquire Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) stock

After finishing at $75.96 in the prior trading day, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) closed at $73.66, down -3.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 810852 shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81.25 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares for $82.12 per share. The transaction valued at 611,810 led to the insider holds 26,092 shares of the business.

Furlow Brenda S. sold 800 shares of TECH for $65,605 on Dec 07. The SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 26,092 shares after completing the transaction at $82.01 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 512 shares for $385.40 each. As a result, the insider received 197,322 and left with 5,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $113.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 959.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 979.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.74M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.28, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $296.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300.3M to a low estimate of $289.5M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Techne Corporation’s year-ago sales were $290.38M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.05M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $333.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.