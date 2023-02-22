Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) stock

After finishing at $58.56 in the prior trading day, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) closed at $56.78, down -3.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3088895 shares were traded. NDAQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NDAQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $60 from $72 previously.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Daly Michelle Lynn sold 1,998 shares for $59.55 per share. The transaction valued at 118,981 led to the insider holds 8,971 shares of the business.

SKULE JEREMY sold 2,100 shares of NDAQ for $126,945 on Dec 21. The Executive Vice President now owns 74,667 shares after completing the transaction at $60.45 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, SKULE JEREMY, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,100 shares for $65.44 each. As a result, the insider received 137,424 and left with 54,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nasdaq’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has reached a high of $69.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 491.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NDAQ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 6.28M, compared to 4.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NDAQ’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.96, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $905.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $924M to a low estimate of $885.59M. As of the current estimate, Nasdaq Inc.’s year-ago sales were $892M, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $912.85M, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $934M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $884M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDAQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.