Is this a Prime Time To acquire Zuora Inc. (ZUO) stock

The price of Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) closed at $8.62 in the last session, down -3.15% from day before closing price of $8.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951361 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZUO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Traube Robert J. sold 30,736 shares for $7.04 per share. The transaction valued at 216,332 led to the insider holds 32,927 shares of the business.

Clayton Laura A. sold 4,133 shares of ZUO for $27,642 on Jan 13. The Director now owns 40,087 shares after completing the transaction at $6.69 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Shenkan Amy Guggenheim, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,133 shares for $6.69 each. As a result, the insider received 27,639 and left with 40,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.30.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZUO is 1.84, which has changed by -35.74% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $15.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZUO traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 4.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $100.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.9M to a low estimate of $99.7M. As of the current estimate, Zuora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.69M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.75M, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $394M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.74M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442M and the low estimate is $423.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.