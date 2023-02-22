It’s a good day to be an Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.19, down -9.59% from its previous closing price of $25.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 831172 shares were traded. RNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 12, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $29.

On September 07, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 07, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 10,000 shares for $23.66 per share. The transaction valued at 236,567 led to the insider holds 19,330 shares of the business.

Boyce Sarah sold 3,221 shares of RNA for $78,141 on Feb 03. The President and CEO now owns 53,352 shares after completing the transaction at $24.26 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Boyce Sarah, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 45,879 shares for $24.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,117,741 and left with 53,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 174.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has reached a high of $25.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RNA traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 738.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.87M. Insiders hold about 5.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RNA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.50M, compared to 6.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 13.70%.