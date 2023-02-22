It’s a good day to be an Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) shareholder

In the latest session, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) closed at $11.74 down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $11.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622342 shares were traded. NZF stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when TOTH TERENCE J bought 2,150 shares for $12.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,897 led to the insider holds 3,450 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NZF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B. As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 144.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NZF has reached a high of $15.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NZF has traded an average of 642.36K shares per day and 449.27k over the past ten days. A total of 165.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.39M. Shares short for NZF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 68.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 385.11k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NZF is 0.52, from 0.73 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.26.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.