It’s a good day to be an Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) shareholder

In the latest session, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) closed at $140.89 down -2.83% from its previous closing price of $145.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 847835 shares were traded. WHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Whirlpool Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $119.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Conley Christopher S sold 1,535 shares for $147.20 per share. The transaction valued at 225,952 led to the insider holds 2,384 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.91B and an Enterprise Value of 14.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WHR is 1.49, which has changed by -27.44% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has reached a high of $210.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WHR has traded an average of 674.58K shares per day and 740.4k over the past ten days. A total of 54.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.52M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WHR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 5.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.36% and a Short% of Float of 12.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WHR is 7.00, from 7.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.1 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $5.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.92, with high estimates of $4.78 and low estimates of $3.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.2 and $12.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.99. EPS for the following year is $18.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $22 and $15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.58B to a low estimate of $4.36B. As of the current estimate, Whirlpool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.92B, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.76B, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.52B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.72B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.88B and the low estimate is $15.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.