It’s an appealing income play to consider Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)

The price of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) closed at $9.68 in the last session, down -6.83% from day before closing price of $10.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529122 shares were traded. DBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on May 27, 2021, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

On May 20, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $20.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when LAU JOANNA T sold 10,000 shares for $15.53 per share. The transaction valued at 155,300 led to the insider holds 58,244 shares of the business.

Zaiac Joanne sold 4,489 shares of DBI for $70,750 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 48,560 shares after completing the transaction at $15.76 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Turner Mary, who serves as the EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $16.19 each. As a result, the insider received 64,756 and left with 18,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Designer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBI has reached a high of $19.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DBI traded on average about 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.08M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DBI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 6.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.95% and a Short% of Float of 31.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DBI is 0.20, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DBI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $797.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $834M to a low estimate of $762.66M. As of the current estimate, Designer Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $822.63M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $809.82M, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $823.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $796.23M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.2B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.