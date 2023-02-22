It’s an appealing income play to consider Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

After finishing at $328.40 in the prior trading day, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) closed at $327.51, down -0.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2515357 shares were traded. LLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $331.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $326.33.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 128.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $395.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $335 to $363.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when White Anne E. sold 2,500 shares for $346.47 per share. The transaction valued at 866,175 led to the insider holds 57,926 shares of the business.

White Anne E. sold 2,500 shares of LLY for $856,900 on Feb 10. The EVP & Pres, Lilly Neuroscience now owns 60,426 shares after completing the transaction at $342.76 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 49,089 shares for $372.88 each. As a result, the insider received 18,304,192 and left with 102,948,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eli’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLY has reached a high of $384.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $234.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 352.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 331.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 950.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 948.25M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LLY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 5.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.07, compared to 4.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76. The current Payout Ratio is 58.10% for LLY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.94 and $8.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.53. EPS for the following year is $11.87, with 15 analysts recommending between $13.38 and $10.73.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $6.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.28B to a low estimate of $6.54B. As of the current estimate, Eli Lilly and Company’s year-ago sales were $7.81B, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.29B, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.07B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.54B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.85B and the low estimate is $33.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.