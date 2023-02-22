It’s an appealing income play to consider Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

After finishing at $50.01 in the prior trading day, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) closed at $46.44, down -7.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1594469 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $64 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when MARCUS JOEL S sold 5,000 shares for $50.82 per share. The transaction valued at 254,100 led to the insider holds 29,233 shares of the business.

Mates Sharon sold 33,083 shares of ITCI for $1,819,565 on Dec 13. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 1,100,309 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Halstead Michael, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $53.73 each. As a result, the insider received 2,686,514 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITCI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.72B and an Enterprise Value of 4.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITCI is 1.13, which has changed by -5.73% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 569.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 674.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 3.21M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$2.57.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $86.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.83M to a low estimate of $78.9M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.67M, an estimated increase of 238.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.63M, an increase of 161.80% less than the figure of $238.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.12M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.8M, up 197.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $547.2M and the low estimate is $399.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.