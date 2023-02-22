It’s an appealing income play to consider Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)

The price of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) closed at $39.17 in the last session, down -6.04% from day before closing price of $41.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600008 shares were traded. RYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RYI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 10, 2019, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Larson Stephen P. bought 10,000 shares for $30.37 per share. The transaction valued at 303,717 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

Lehner Edward J. sold 7,500 shares of RYI for $233,250 on Aug 19. The President & CEO now owns 515,776 shares after completing the transaction at $31.10 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Kannan Molly D, who serves as the CAO & Corporate Controller of the company, sold 4,410 shares for $26.33 each. As a result, the insider received 116,115 and left with 9,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYI has reached a high of $44.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RYI traded on average about 202.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 175.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.85M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RYI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 554.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 640.16k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RYI is 0.64, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.98 and $11.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.93. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $2.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.68B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.23B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.