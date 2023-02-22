It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) stock

The closing price of ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) was $187.80 for the day, down -5.80% from the previous closing price of $199.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 897833 shares were traded. SWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWAV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 134.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285.

On December 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $300 to $235.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Perform to Underperform on September 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $165.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Phung Trinh sold 941 shares for $187.23 per share. The transaction valued at 176,183 led to the insider holds 25,740 shares of the business.

PUCKETT DAN sold 2,073 shares of SWAV for $394,388 on Feb 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 41,158 shares after completing the transaction at $190.25 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Zacharias Isaac, who serves as the President, CCO of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $192.77 each. As a result, the insider received 771,080 and left with 69,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ShockWave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWAV has reached a high of $320.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.04.

Shares Statistics:

SWAV traded an average of 462.89K shares per day over the past three months and 600.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.72M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SWAV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.29 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.75M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, ShockWave Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.18M, an estimated increase of 69.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.71M, an increase of 53.50% less than the figure of $69.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $489.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $488.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.15M, up 105.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679.68M and the low estimate is $632.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.