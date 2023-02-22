It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sonoco Products Company (SON) stock

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) closed the day trading at $57.62 down -5.65% from the previous closing price of $61.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639757 shares were traded. SON stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $58.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on October 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Haynes Ernest D III sold 1,093 shares for $61.11 per share. The transaction valued at 66,793 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Haynes Ernest D III sold 652 shares of SON for $38,205 on Nov 15. The Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $58.60 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Haynes Ernest D III, who serves as the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of the company, sold 1,673 shares for $63.00 each. As a result, the insider received 105,399 and left with 5,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SON now has a Market Capitalization of 5.91B and an Enterprise Value of 9.15B. As of this moment, Sonoco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SON is 0.69, which has changed by -0.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SON has reached a high of $67.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SON traded about 414.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SON traded about 479.05k shares per day. A total of 98.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 865.21k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

SON’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.96, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.00. The current Payout Ratio is 42.70% for SON, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1998 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.85 and $5.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.7. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Sonoco Products Company’s year-ago sales were $1.77B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.01B and the low estimate is $7.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.