MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) closed the day trading at $12.28 down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $12.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549502 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.20 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $19.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAG traded about 497.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAG traded about 521.01k shares per day. A total of 98.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.82.