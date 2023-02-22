MVIS (MicroVision Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $2.81 in the prior trading day, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) closed at $2.63, down -6.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1513078 shares were traded. MVIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6215.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MVIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 26, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.

On December 17, 2015, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 369.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVIS has reached a high of $5.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6212, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6326.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 165.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MVIS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 39.04M with a Short Ratio of 38.11M, compared to 39.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.52% and a Short% of Float of 23.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $500k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, MicroVision Inc.’s year-ago sales were $557k, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400k, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5M, down -56.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5M and the low estimate is $1.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.