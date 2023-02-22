Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $74.71 in the prior trading day, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) closed at $75.09, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2126996 shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On January 19, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $80.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on January 19, 2023, with a $80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTR is 0.88, which has changed by -0.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $117.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 534.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 520.24M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.36% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 8.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NTR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.92, compared to 2.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.57 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.98, with high estimates of $4.68 and low estimates of $3.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.21 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.37. EPS for the following year is $8.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $5.61.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $6.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.6B to a low estimate of $5.92B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $7.45B, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.18B, a decrease of -14.70% less than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.6B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.88B, down -13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.2B and the low estimate is $25.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.