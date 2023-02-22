PBR (Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock clocked out at $11.27, down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $11.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10334007 shares were traded. PBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.60 to $12.30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $16.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBR traded 28.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 43.04M with a Short Ratio of 31.35M, compared to 51.94M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, PBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.59. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 67.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 125.40% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.87 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.38. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.1 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $29.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.18B to a low estimate of $27.44B. As of the current estimate, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s year-ago sales were $24.03B, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.02B, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.46B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.97B, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.83B and the low estimate is $19.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.