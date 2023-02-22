Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) closed at $16.00 in the last session, down -0.12% from day before closing price of $16.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1514607 shares were traded. XM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $19 from $14 previously.

On October 03, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Smith Ryan S sold 140,129 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 2,237,468 led to the insider holds 12,065,438 shares of the business.

Serafin Zig sold 130,628 shares of XM for $2,085,763 on Feb 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 11,443,802 shares after completing the transaction at $15.97 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Beckstead Chris, who serves as the President of the company, sold 64,764 shares for $15.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,034,100 and left with 5,176,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XM has reached a high of $31.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XM traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 586.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.40M. Insiders hold about 18.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 4.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $392.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $394.3M to a low estimate of $390.58M. As of the current estimate, Qualtrics International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $335.65M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $406.65M, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $411.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $398.68M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.