Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $76.34 in the prior trading day, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) closed at $73.56, down -3.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703217 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 10, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On November 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Drosos Virginia sold 10,000 shares for $75.88 per share. The transaction valued at 758,782 led to the insider holds 1,106,059 shares of the business.

Ptak Stash sold 1,000 shares of SIG for $75,000 on Jan 11. The insider now owns 34,333 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Lovejoy Stephen E., who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $62.33 each. As a result, the insider received 373,983 and left with 82,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.52B and an Enterprise Value of 5.18B. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.83.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIG is 2.18, which has changed by 1.07% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $84.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 756.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 506.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.14M. Shares short for SIG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 5.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.87% and a Short% of Float of 23.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.78, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.