The name SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) closed at $28.96 down -4.30% from its previous closing price of $30.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671544 shares were traded. SWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.48.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $87 to $101.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Pichl Daniel sold 858 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 26,598 led to the insider holds 35,203 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 153,897 shares of SWTX for $4,919,148 on Sep 12. The 10% Owner now owns 5,599,842 shares after completing the transaction at $31.96 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 69,568 shares for $37.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,606,713 and left with 5,753,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.89B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 64.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWTX is 0.63, which has changed by -38.21% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $65.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWTX has traded an average of 691.05K shares per day and 527.44k over the past ten days. A total of 62.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Shares short for SWTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.25M with a Short Ratio of 12.25M, compared to 11.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.64% and a Short% of Float of 29.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.09 and a low estimate of -$1.36, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$1.09 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.08 and -$5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.24. EPS for the following year is -$4.97, with 6 analysts recommending between -$4.07 and -$6.17.