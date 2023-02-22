The name Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) closed at $34.75 down -3.04% from its previous closing price of $35.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210067 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $29.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when LYON WILLIAM H sold 108,224 shares for $37.16 per share. The transaction valued at 4,021,242 led to the insider holds 46,127 shares of the business.

Palmer Sheryl sold 100,000 shares of TMHC for $3,613,000 on Feb 01. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 296,052 shares after completing the transaction at $36.13 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, LYON WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 77,395 shares for $36.24 each. As a result, the insider received 2,804,895 and left with 48,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMHC has traded an average of 896.66K shares per day and 824.67k over the past ten days. A total of 112.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.17M. Shares short for TMHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 5.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $2.19, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.34 and $9.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.34. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.31 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.39B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, a decrease of -17.80% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16B and the low estimate is $5.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.