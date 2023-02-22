There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) can be one of them

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed the day trading at $19.20 down -4.24% from the previous closing price of $20.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766412 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DAWN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On December 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when York Charles N II sold 9,377 shares for $20.03 per share. The transaction valued at 187,790 led to the insider holds 262,128 shares of the business.

Bender Jeremy sold 3,022 shares of DAWN for $59,150 on Feb 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,186,776 shares after completing the transaction at $19.57 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, York Charles N II, who serves as the COO, CFO and Secretary of the company, sold 930 shares for $19.57 each. As a result, the insider received 18,203 and left with 271,505 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAWN traded about 527.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAWN traded about 495.77k shares per day. A total of 71.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 4.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 13.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.18. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.59.