There are many powerful catalysts in the market: JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) can be one of them

The closing price of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) was $13.02 for the day, up 1.17% from the previous closing price of $12.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1408815 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.75.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JELD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,900 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 378,534 led to the insider holds 1,103,223 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,800 shares of JELD for $365,026 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 1,099,659 shares after completing the transaction at $11.85 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management , who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 32,000 shares for $11.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 383,549 and bolstered with 1,096,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JELD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.60.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JELD is 2.29, which has changed by -40.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $24.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.64.

Shares Statistics:

JELD traded an average of 588.54K shares per day over the past three months and 526.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 2.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.94B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.