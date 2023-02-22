There is a good chance IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) closed at $52.06 in the last session, down -0.74% from day before closing price of $52.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098959 shares were traded. IAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $54 from $46 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On December 02, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $46.UBS initiated its Sell rating on December 02, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when EISNER MICHAEL D bought 32,600 shares for $47.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,561,866 led to the insider holds 157,084 shares of the business.

EISNER MICHAEL D bought 73,641 shares of IAC for $3,444,926 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 124,484 shares after completing the transaction at $46.78 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, IAC Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 51,100 shares for $34.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,758,351 and bolstered with 64,723,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAC has reached a high of $117.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IAC traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.58M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IAC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of -$1.04, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.27 and -$14.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.47 and -$5.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, a decrease of -8.10% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, up 42.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.68B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.