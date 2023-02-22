There is a good chance Newmont Corporation (NEM) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $45.42 in the prior trading day, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed at $45.17, down -0.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6855123 shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $53 from $59 previously.

On February 13, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares for $52.75 per share. The transaction valued at 580,250 led to the insider holds 188,949 shares of the business.

Atkinson Robert D sold 1,543 shares of NEM for $81,393 on Feb 01. The EVP & COO now owns 32,404 shares after completing the transaction at $52.75 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Palmer Thomas Ronald, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $48.23 each. As a result, the insider received 530,530 and left with 199,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $86.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 794.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.98M, compared to 11.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.75, compared to 2.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 174.20% for NEM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 21, 1994 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $4.36B. As of the current estimate, Newmont Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.52B, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.29B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.63B and the low estimate is $15.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.