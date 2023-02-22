There Is Still Room For Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) closed the day trading at $53.40 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $53.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7415299 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $68 from $65 previously.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Rennick Gavin sold 17,550 shares for $57.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,456 led to the insider holds 77,479 shares of the business.

Sonthalia Rajeev sold 24,150 shares of SLB for $1,364,915 on Jan 26. The Pres Digital & Integration now owns 30,228 shares after completing the transaction at $56.52 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Merad Abdellah, who serves as the EVP, Core Services & Equipment of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $57.20 each. As a result, the insider received 4,004,000 and left with 204,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $62.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLB traded about 10.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLB traded about 7.87M shares per day. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.61M with a Short Ratio of 18.79M, compared to 21.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

SLB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77. The current Payout Ratio is 26.80% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.02. EPS for the following year is $3.73, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $7.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.65B to a low estimate of $6.99B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.96B, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.92B, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.52B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.09B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.1B and the low estimate is $30.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.