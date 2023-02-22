There Is Still Room For The Chemours Company (CC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) closed the day trading at $33.45 down -4.65% from the previous closing price of $35.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170982 shares were traded. CC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $43 from $31 previously.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $37 to $40.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Sparks Edwin C sold 22,142 shares for $43.59 per share. The transaction valued at 965,170 led to the insider holds 101,038 shares of the business.

Ralhan Sameer sold 20,175 shares of CC for $807,202 on May 09. The SVP, CFO now owns 313,506 shares after completing the transaction at $40.01 per share. On May 06, another insider, Sparks Edwin C, who serves as the President, Titan Tech Chem Sol of the company, sold 40,267 shares for $39.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,581,285 and left with 100,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.17B and an Enterprise Value of 7.93B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CC is 1.88, which has changed by 24.62% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CC has reached a high of $44.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CC traded about 1.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CC traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 149.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 4.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

CC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.43 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.08. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.81 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, The Chemours Company’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated decrease of -16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B, a decrease of -9.80% over than the figure of -$16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.79B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.7B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.