There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: CureVac N.V. (CVAC).

As of close of business last night, CureVac N.V.’s stock clocked out at $8.78, down -1.46% from its previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 831090 shares were traded.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $18 from $8 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $21.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVAC has reached a high of $20.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVAC traded 1.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.85M. Insiders hold about 45.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CVAC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 2.03M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, CureVac N.V. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $154.73, with high estimates of $5.29 and low estimates of $7.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Basic Materials and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.