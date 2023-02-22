There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Qorvo Inc. (QRVO).

In the latest session, Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed at $100.32 down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $103.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1555477 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Qorvo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On November 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $90.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when FEGO PAUL J sold 3,000 shares for $105.26 per share. The transaction valued at 315,780 led to the insider holds 26,161 shares of the business.

CREVISTON STEVEN E sold 3,000 shares of QRVO for $315,780 on Feb 15. The SVP, Connectivity & Sensors now owns 71,793 shares after completing the transaction at $105.26 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Harrison Gina, who serves as the VP and Corporate Controller of the company, sold 3,559 shares for $104.00 each. As a result, the insider received 370,136 and left with 16,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 10.43B and an Enterprise Value of 11.56B. As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.75.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QRVO is 1.47, which has changed by -20.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $139.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QRVO has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 100.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $3.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $621.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $637.22M to a low estimate of $616.78M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -46.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $628.31M, a decrease of -39.30% over than the figure of -$46.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $651M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.