There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Robert Half International Inc. (RHI).

In the latest session, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) closed at $79.98 down -2.96% from its previous closing price of $82.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868039 shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Robert Half International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when GLASS ROBERT W sold 15,000 shares for $80.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,212,584 led to the insider holds 232,349 shares of the business.

GLASS ROBERT W sold 10,000 shares of RHI for $803,514 on Aug 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 247,349 shares after completing the transaction at $80.35 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Kempthorne Dirk A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,662 shares for $81.13 each. As a result, the insider received 215,957 and left with 14,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $122.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RHI has traded an average of 867.29K shares per day and 922.97k over the past ten days. A total of 106.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.25M, compared to 8.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RHI is 1.92, from 1.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $3.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $5.65, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.72B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, Robert Half International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, a decrease of -8.00% less than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.24B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $7.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.