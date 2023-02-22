There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS).

As of close of business last night, Varonis Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.93, down -1.46% from its previous closing price of $27.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970772 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRNS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5745.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $25.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on January 24, 2023, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $23.78 per share. The transaction valued at 35,670 led to the insider holds 72,410 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy bought 24,400 shares of VRNS for $500,200 on Dec 08. The CFO and COO now owns 490,351 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, O’Boyle James, who serves as the SVP of Worldwide Sales of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $16.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003,200 and bolstered with 428,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $51.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRNS traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.66M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.65% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.33M, compared to 3.88M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $106.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $106M. As of the current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.26M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.02M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $526.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.63M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.64M and the low estimate is $541.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.