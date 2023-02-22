There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) closed the day trading at $78.04 down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $80.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2458639 shares were traded. CHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 148.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $117.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $155.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2023, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares for $85.65 per share. The transaction valued at 171,300 led to the insider holds 25,318 shares of the business.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 3,000 shares of CHK for $246,126 on Jun 24. The President and CEO now owns 35,891 shares after completing the transaction at $82.04 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Wichterich Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $81.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 244,500 and bolstered with 23,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHK has reached a high of $105.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHK traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHK traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 133.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 9.35M, compared to 9.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

Dividends & Splits

CHK’s forward annual dividend rate is 10.03, up from 0.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.69%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for CHK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:200 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.95 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.03, with high estimates of $9 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.95 and $11.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.04. EPS for the following year is $11.58, with 16 analysts recommending between $28.69 and $6.79.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.09B, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, an increase of 115.00% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.32B and the low estimate is $4.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.