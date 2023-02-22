There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)

The closing price of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) was $22.82 for the day, down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $23.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 872648 shares were traded. KDNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KDNY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On June 28, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On January 06, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on January 06, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when DOBMEIER ERIC sold 8,097 shares for $23.75 per share. The transaction valued at 192,292 led to the insider holds 301,138 shares of the business.

Frohlich Tom sold 3,700 shares of KDNY for $87,869 on Feb 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 150,777 shares after completing the transaction at $23.75 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, King Andrew James, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,392 shares for $23.75 each. As a result, the insider received 56,806 and left with 19,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $27.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.67.

Shares Statistics:

KDNY traded an average of 516.61K shares per day over the past three months and 528.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.75 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.97, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.5 and -$3.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.62M, down -88.90% from the average estimate.