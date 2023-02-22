This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

In the latest session, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) closed at $47.78 down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $49.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081204 shares were traded. ALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alaska Air Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 05, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when SCHNEIDER ANDREA L sold 1,596 shares for $50.81 per share. The transaction valued at 81,098 led to the insider holds 15,747 shares of the business.

HARRISON ANDREW R sold 3,275 shares of ALK for $150,332 on Sep 08. The EVP AND CCO now owns 10,877 shares after completing the transaction at $45.90 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, HARRISON ANDREW R, who serves as the EVP AND CCO of the company, sold 2,267 shares for $44.13 each. As a result, the insider received 100,037 and left with 14,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 109.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $61.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALK has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 947.36k over the past ten days. A total of 127.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 4.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.52. EPS for the following year is $6.87, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.02 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.21B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.24B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.74B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.65B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.4B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.24B and the low estimate is $10.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.