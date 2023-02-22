This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: American Well Corporation (AMWL)

As of close of business last night, American Well Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.59, down -4.77% from its previous closing price of $3.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660231 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMWL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Schoenberg Ido sold 10,645 shares for $3.88 per share. The transaction valued at 41,348 led to the insider holds 1,463,382 shares of the business.

Schoenberg Roy sold 7,411 shares of AMWL for $28,787 on Feb 01. The President, co-CEO now owns 2,283,525 shares after completing the transaction at $3.88 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Knight Kurt, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,234 shares for $3.88 each. As a result, the insider received 24,215 and left with 1,424,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5350, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9012.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMWL traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 854.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 277.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.63M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 12.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $78.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.1M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.75M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.07M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.54M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.4M and the low estimate is $300.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.