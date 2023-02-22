Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) closed the day trading at $17.35 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $17.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15299636 shares were traded. KMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KMI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when ASHLEY ANTHONY B sold 13,232 shares for $18.14 per share. The transaction valued at 240,030 led to the insider holds 27,826 shares of the business.

Schlosser John W sold 1,500 shares of KMI for $27,660 on Jan 25. The V.P. (President, Terminals) now owns 19,719 shares after completing the transaction at $18.44 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Schlosser John W, who serves as the V.P. (President, Terminals) of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $18.18 each. As a result, the insider received 27,268 and left with 21,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kinder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMI has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KMI traded about 13.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KMI traded about 12.34M shares per day. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KMI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 33.41M with a Short Ratio of 37.58M, compared to 33.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

KMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.11, up from 1.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.56. The current Payout Ratio is 98.20% for KMI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.28B to a low estimate of $4.17B. As of the current estimate, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.29B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.98B, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.47B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.2B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.53B and the low estimate is $18.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.