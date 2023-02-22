Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

The closing price of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) was $481.92 for the day, down -4.02% from the previous closing price of $502.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645654 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $501.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $480.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MPWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $475.

On November 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $435.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $530.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when BLEGEN THEODORE sold 5,000 shares for $521.13 per share. The transaction valued at 2,605,650 led to the insider holds 132,042 shares of the business.

Sciammas Maurice sold 13,000 shares of MPWR for $6,754,010 on Feb 15. The Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing now owns 205,334 shares after completing the transaction at $519.54 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Xiao Deming, who serves as the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of the company, sold 1,497 shares for $530.00 each. As a result, the insider received 793,410 and left with 273,537 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 24.18B and an Enterprise Value of 23.45B. As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.84.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MPWR is 1.17, which has changed by 11.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $541.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 412.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 411.40.

Shares Statistics:

MPWR traded an average of 569.39K shares per day over the past three months and 704.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.64M. Shares short for MPWR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.00, MPWR has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $2.97, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.18 and low estimates of $2.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.8 and $12.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.18. EPS for the following year is $15.59, with 14 analysts recommending between $17 and $14.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $452M to a low estimate of $449M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $377.71M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.17M, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $475.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $443.79M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.