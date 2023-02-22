Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of RH (RH)

RH (NYSE: RH) closed the day trading at $304.01 down -3.76% from the previous closing price of $315.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574823 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $308.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $299.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $310 to $330.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $227 to $215.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares for $301.51 per share. The transaction valued at 41,307 led to the insider holds 6,252 shares of the business.

Belling Keith sold 500 shares of RH for $159,762 on Jan 12. The Director now owns 6,500 shares after completing the transaction at $319.52 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Preston Jack M, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $315.75 each. As a result, the insider received 3,157,518 and left with 1 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $412.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 293.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 274.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RH traded about 769.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RH traded about 697.97k shares per day. A total of 23.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 2.85M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.02 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $5.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.86, with high estimates of $5.51 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.86 and $19.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.55. EPS for the following year is $17.12, with 20 analysts recommending between $22.33 and $11.69.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $779.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $805.5M to a low estimate of $769.33M. As of the current estimate, RH’s year-ago sales were $901.54M, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $840.74M, a decrease of -12.20% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $972M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $750M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.73B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.