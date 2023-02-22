Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM)

The closing price of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) was $10.80 for the day, down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $10.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745052 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CXM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Singh Pavitar sold 20,000 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 205,000 led to the insider holds 270,824 shares of the business.

Sarin Manish sold 3,930 shares of CXM for $34,623 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 555,085 shares after completing the transaction at $8.81 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Thomas Ragy, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,111 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 9,677 and left with 547,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.90B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $15.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.20.

Shares Statistics:

CXM traded an average of 686.59K shares per day over the past three months and 995.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 260.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.3M to a low estimate of $162.3M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.67M, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.87M, an increase of 16.50% less than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.05M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $616.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $615.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.39M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $710.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728.71M and the low estimate is $702.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.