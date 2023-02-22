Update from Chevron Corporation (CVX): A steady trajectory

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) closed the day trading at $161.00 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $162.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7255346 shares were traded. CVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $163.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $200 from $185 previously.

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $190 to $191.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on December 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when MORRIS RHONDA J sold 19,666 shares for $170.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,343,281 led to the insider holds 3,967 shares of the business.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 37,300 shares of CVX for $6,800,230 on Nov 30. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $182.31 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,900 shares for $181.77 each. As a result, the insider received 527,146 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chevron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVX has reached a high of $189.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVX traded about 8.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVX traded about 9.18M shares per day. A total of 1.93B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CVX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.34M with a Short Ratio of 14.30M, compared to 18.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

CVX’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.04, up from 5.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.40. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for CVX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.82 and a low estimate of $3.16, while EPS last year was $3.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.89, with high estimates of $5.29 and low estimates of $3.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.8 and $11.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.66. EPS for the following year is $15.56, with 17 analysts recommending between $21.59 and $11.75.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $50.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.85B to a low estimate of $41.52B. As of the current estimate, Chevron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $54.37B, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.77B, a decrease of -23.30% less than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.48B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.25B, down -15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.76B and the low estimate is $186.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.