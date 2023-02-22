Update from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD): A steady trajectory

The closing price of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) was $112.43 for the day, down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $114.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3600439 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRWD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $141.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $125.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 35,000 shares for $96.19 per share. The transaction valued at 3,366,700 led to the insider holds 100,419 shares of the business.

AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 15,500 shares of CRWD for $1,534,500 on Jan 05. The Director now owns 115,919 shares after completing the transaction at $99.00 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $99.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 993,100 and bolstered with 65,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 26.98B and an Enterprise Value of 25.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -767.15.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRWD is 1.06, which has changed by -29.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $242.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.51.

Shares Statistics:

CRWD traded an average of 5.41M shares per day over the past three months and 3.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 233.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.73M with a Short Ratio of 8.73M, compared to 7.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 36 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $2, with 41 analysts recommending between $2.39 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 35 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $629M to a low estimate of $620M. As of the current estimate, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $431.01M, an estimated increase of 45.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $664.69M, an increase of 36.30% less than the figure of $45.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $692M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $631M.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 53.50% from the average estimate. Based on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.