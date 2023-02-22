Update from Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) was $1.80 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219589 shares were traded. JSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6350.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JSPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 08, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,700,000 led to the insider holds 8,761,891 shares of the business.

ROCHE HOLDING LTD sold 75,000 shares of JSPR for $141,750 on Jan 25. The 10% Owner now owns 4,549,606 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Lis William, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,743 shares for $2.08 each. As a result, the insider received 51,404 and left with 40,486 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JSPR has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3865, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6455.

Shares Statistics:

JSPR traded an average of 3.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.91M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JSPR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 258.84k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$1.55.