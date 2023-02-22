Update from Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF): A steady trajectory

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) closed the day trading at $10.67 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $10.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1793310 shares were traded. WOOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WOOF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $12 from $15 previously.

On September 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On May 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $21.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on May 16, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares for $9.85 per share. The transaction valued at 64,025 led to the insider holds 341,254 shares of the business.

Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of WOOF for $102,310 on Jul 07. The Chief Pet Care Center Officer now owns 78,142 shares after completing the transaction at $15.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $22.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WOOF traded about 2.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WOOF traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 265.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.71M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.2M with a Short Ratio of 16.20M, compared to 16.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 19.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.81B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.55B and the low estimate is $6.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.