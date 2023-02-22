Update from Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): A steady trajectory

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) closed the day trading at $13.88 down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $14.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584102 shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $13.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 477,202 led to the insider holds 217,741 shares of the business.

BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of XHR for $477,128 on May 17. The insider now owns 242,741 shares after completing the transaction at $19.09 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, BLOOM BARRY A N, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $19.10 each. As a result, the insider received 477,538 and left with 267,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $20.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XHR traded about 632.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XHR traded about 599.44k shares per day. A total of 114.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.03M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Dividends & Splits

XHR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $250.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.6M to a low estimate of $241.91M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.58M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.1M, an increase of 23.20% over than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.24M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $996.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $976.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $986.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $616.19M, up 60.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $974.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.