Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) closed at $15.26 in the last session, down -4.98% from day before closing price of $16.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4883343 shares were traded. VRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $20 from $11.75 previously.

On April 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $18.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when DEANGELO JOSEPH J bought 71,600 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,684 led to the insider holds 71,600 shares of the business.

Fallon David Joseph bought 13,000 shares of VRT for $175,110 on Mar 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 220,679 shares after completing the transaction at $13.47 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Johnson Patrick R., who serves as the ExVP Integrated Rack Solutions of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $12.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 185,850 and bolstered with 167,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $21.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRT traded on average about 2.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 377.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.34M. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.04M with a Short Ratio of 14.04M, compared to 12.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VRT is 0.01, which was 0.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Vertiv Holdings Co’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.29B and the low estimate is $5.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.