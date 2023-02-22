What shareholders can do to beat the market with 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) stock

In the latest session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) closed at $10.46 down -6.27% from its previous closing price of $11.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 911183 shares were traded. DDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 3D Systems Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 01, 2022, Lake Street reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $29.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Johnson Andrew Martin sold 7,787 shares for $9.39 per share. The transaction valued at 73,120 led to the insider holds 178,434 shares of the business.

GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 10,000 shares of DDD for $95,000 on Nov 28. The President and CEO now owns 569,181 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, GRAVES JEFFREY A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,000 and bolstered with 559,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has reached a high of $20.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DDD has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 986.98k over the past ten days. A total of 127.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DDD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.22M with a Short Ratio of 10.22M, compared to 10.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $133.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $135.39M to a low estimate of $129.6M. As of the current estimate, 3D Systems Corporation’s year-ago sales were $150.87M, an estimated decrease of -11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.14M, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.26M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $539.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $615.64M, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $562.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590M and the low estimate is $535.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.