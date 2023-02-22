What shareholders can do to beat the market with CarGurus Inc. (CARG) stock

As of close of business last night, CarGurus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.52, down -3.22% from its previous closing price of $17.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1516709 shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CARG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On May 17, another insider, Zales Samuel, who serves as the COO and President of the company, sold 9,039 shares for $25.25 each. As a result, the insider received 228,235 and left with 403,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.99B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CARG is 1.58, which has changed by -44.95% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $50.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CARG traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 904.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.40M. Shares short for CARG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 9.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $281.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $289.28M to a low estimate of $270M. As of the current estimate, CarGurus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.34M, an estimated decrease of -17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.21M, a decrease of -33.80% less than the figure of -$17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $298.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263.34M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.37M, up 73.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.