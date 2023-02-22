What shareholders can do to beat the market with Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) stock

As of close of business last night, Immunovant Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.16, down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $18.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611480 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On February 13, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Macias William L. sold 537 shares for $18.24 per share. The transaction valued at 9,795 led to the insider holds 262,996 shares of the business.

Levine Mark S. sold 10,156 shares of IMVT for $187,988 on Jan 26. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 245,660 shares after completing the transaction at $18.51 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Butchko Julia G., who serves as the Chief Dev. & Tech. Officer of the company, sold 60,490 shares for $16.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,015,596 and left with 331,419 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMVT traded 1.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 820.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 3.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$1.94.