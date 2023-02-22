What shareholders can do to beat the market with Owens Corning (OC) stock

In the latest session, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) closed at $97.31 down -2.62% from its previous closing price of $99.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864783 shares were traded. OC stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Owens Corning’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $79 from $85 previously.

On October 18, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $82 to $95.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $103.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 18, 2022, with a $103 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Mendez-Andino Jose sold 2,294 shares for $104.00 per share. The transaction valued at 238,576 led to the insider holds 15,608 shares of the business.

Fister Todd W sold 323 shares of OC for $32,300 on Feb 07. The President, Insulation now owns 31,159 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Fister Todd W, who serves as the President, Insulation of the company, sold 2,505 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,500 and left with 31,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OC has reached a high of $105.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OC has traded an average of 915.31K shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 93.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.71M. Shares short for OC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OC is 2.08, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.5 and a low estimate of $2.17, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.8 and $12.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.62. EPS for the following year is $10.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $13.05 and $8.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Owens Corning’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.13B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.5B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.95B and the low estimate is $8.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.