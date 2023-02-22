Which analyst expects Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.18, down -6.39% from its previous closing price of $19.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670570 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Riggsbee Richard Bryan sold 9,400 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 188,386 led to the insider holds 364,107 shares of the business.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan sold 600 shares of MYGN for $12,006 on Jan 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 373,507 shares after completing the transaction at $20.01 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Riggsbee Richard Bryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $15.15 each. As a result, the insider received 302,992 and left with 374,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYGN traded 687.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 481k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.43M. Shares short for MYGN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 3.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $169.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.42M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.8M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.88M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $178.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $671.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $669M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $670.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.6M, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $734M and the low estimate is $720.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.