Which analyst expects NIO Inc. (NIO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, NIO Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.03, down -1.57% from its previous closing price of $10.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34776131 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $13.

China Renaissance Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24.30 to $12.30.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NIO traded 49.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 36.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.52B. Shares short for NIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 78.94M with a Short Ratio of 78.94M, compared to 84.35M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.